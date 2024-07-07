Punjab CM Promises Cabinet Berth to AAP Candidate in Jalandhar West Bypoll

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday hinted that Mohinder Bhagat, the AAP candidate for the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll, would get a berth in the state cabinet if elected.

Mann was canvassing for party nominee Bhagat for the July 10 bypoll, which was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural as an Aam Aadmi Party legislator.

Addressing public meetings here, Mann said, ''If you make Mohinder Bhagat win in the bypoll and make him climb the ladder of the Assembly, I will take him to the next step.'' ''You make our candidate win. Whatever is your demand, Bhagat will bring to me, I will sign and fulfil all of them,'' he further added.

Mann said voting for the Congress means wasting vote because victory or defeat in this election will not make any difference to the government. ''But if the AAP candidate wins, you will get a share in the government.''

The chief minister called Bhagat as an ''honest and sincere'' person who is committed to serving people.

He attacked Congress candidate Surinder Kaur and said if she could not get the work of her ward done while being the senior deputy mayor of Jalandhar, then how will she get the work of such a big assembly constituency done.

Mann said currently, there is a Congress mayor in Jalandhar Municipal Corporation, and alleged that he did nothing for the city.

The CM also attacked BJP candidate Sheetal Angural, alleging that he betrayed people of this reserve constituency.

He appealed to the people asking them to teach him such a lesson in this by-election that no MLA can dare to resign like this again.

He also listed many works like opening of Schools of Eminence for providing world-class education, mohalla clinics and improving the condition of government hospitals which were being undertaken by his government.

Earlier, Mann held a meeting with businessmen, small shopkeepers and traders of Jalandhar city and discussed their issues and problems.

He appealed to trades to support the AAP in the by-election. The bypoll to the Jalandhar West assembly constituency will be held on July 10 and votes will be counted on July 13.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)