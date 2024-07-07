Left Menu

New Popular Front Surges in France's Parliamentary Elections

France's left-wing New Popular Front coalition has emerged as the frontrunner in the second round of parliamentary elections, according to various polls. While the coalition is set to outpace the far-right National Rally party, it is projected to fall short of an absolute majority in the National Assembly.

France's left-wing New Popular Front coalition has gained the most seats in the second round of parliamentary elections, according to leading pollsters on Sunday. This positions them for an unexpected victory over the far-right National Rally (RN) party, although they are projected to fall short of an absolute majority in parliament.

An IFOP estimate for broadcaster TF1 suggested that the New Popular Front could secure between 180-215 seats in parliament, while an Ipsos poll for France TV projected 172-215 seats for the left-wing bloc.

Opinionway and Elabe polls for C News TV and BFM TV respectively indicated a range of 180-210 and 175-205 seats for the New Popular Front. Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron's centrist bloc is narrowly leading Marine Le Pen's RN party in the battle for second place, based on these surveys. A total of 289 seats are required for an absolute majority in the National Assembly, France's lower house of parliament.

