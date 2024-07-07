Macron Urged to Admit Defeat and Seek NFP Alliance
French President Emmanuel Macron has been urged by Jean-Luc Mélenchon to concede defeat in the parliamentary elections. The left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) alliance, led by Mélenchon, secured the most seats but missed an outright majority. Mélenchon suggests Macron should ask the NFP to form a new government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-07-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 23:48 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron has been urged by Jean-Luc Mélenchon to accept defeat in France's parliamentary elections. The left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) alliance, led by Mélenchon, secured the most seats but fell short of achieving an absolute majority.
Mélenchon, leader of the far-left party France Unbowed which is part of the NFP bloc, suggested on Sunday that Macron should invite the NFP to form a new government.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France's High-Stakes Early Parliamentary Elections: Potential Far-Right Shift Amid Rising Tensions
Historic Gains for Far-Right: France's Parliamentary Elections Reflect Europe-Wide Trends
France votes in first round of snap parliamentary elections
Marine Le Pen's National Rally Shakes Up French Parliamentary Elections
France's Crucial Parliamentary Elections: A Turning Point for Politics