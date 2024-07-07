Macron Urged to Admit Defeat and Seek NFP Alliance

French President Emmanuel Macron has been urged by Jean-Luc Mélenchon to accept defeat in France's parliamentary elections. The left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) alliance, led by Mélenchon, secured the most seats but fell short of achieving an absolute majority.

Mélenchon, leader of the far-left party France Unbowed which is part of the NFP bloc, suggested on Sunday that Macron should invite the NFP to form a new government.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)