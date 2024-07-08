Bardella Criticizes Macron After RN's Election Defeat

Jordan Bardella, head of France's far-right National Rally (RN), declared on Sunday that the country has been 'thrown into the hands of the far-left' following his party's failure in the French parliamentary elections. Bardella accused President Emmanuel Macron of deliberately paralyzing the nation's institutions.

'After deliberately paralysing our institutions, Emmanuel Macron has now pushed the country towards uncertainty and instability,' Bardella stated. 'As a result, he has deprived the French people of any response to their day-to-day difficulties for many months to come.'

Bardella assured that the RN would 'amplify' its opposition efforts moving forward.

