Surprise Legislative Results: Far-Right Claims Historic Gains

Jordan Bardella, president of France's far-right National Rally party, announced historical gains while accusing President Emmanuel Macron of fostering uncertainty and instability. Projections from recent legislative elections show a left-wing coalition leading in parliamentary seats, with Macron's centrist alliance in second and the far-right following in third.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-07-2024 00:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 00:20 IST
Jordan Bardella
  • Country:
  • France

In a surprising turn of events, Jordan Bardella, president of France's far-right National Rally party, has claimed historic gains for his party. Bardella has been quick to blame French President Emmanuel Macron for creating 'uncertainty and instability' within the nation.

According to polling projections from Sunday's legislative elections, a coalition on the left has won the most parliamentary seats. This unexpected outcome has placed President Macron's centrist alliance in second place, with the far right securing third.

These results create a new dynamic in French politics, challenging Macron's leadership and the established political landscape.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

