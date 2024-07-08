Unexpected Leftist Surge Blocks Far Right from French Parliament
Sunday's French parliamentary election resulted in a major upset as a leftist alliance took the lead, preventing Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) from running the government. The RN was projected to come third. Cries of joy erupted from leftists, while the centrist alliance faced a narrow defeat.
France witnessed a political upheaval during Sunday's parliamentary election as a leftist alliance emerged ahead, effectively barring Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) from governing. The surprising coalition performance led to the RN coming in third, according to early projections.
In his first response, RN leader Jordan Bardella criticized the anti-RN collaboration, labeling it a 'disgraceful alliance' that he believes will paralyze the nation.
This election leaves the French parliament split into three major factions with sharply contrasting agendas. The leftist alliance is expected to secure between 172 to 215 of the 577 available seats, whereas Macron's centrist alliance is projected to obtain 150-180 seats, narrowly trailing the RN with an estimated 115-155 seats.
The outcome has been a blow to Emmanuel Macron's presidency, generating a mix of joy, relief, and dismay among different political factions.
