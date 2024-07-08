Biden Faces Pressure Amid Reelection Concerns: A Critical Week Ahead

US President Joe Biden is facing escalating pressure from fellow Democrats who are increasingly worried about his candidacy. This follows a less-than-stellar performance in a recent debate with his Republican opponent, Donald Trump.

Despite calls for him to step down, the 81-year-old President remains resolute. On Sunday, he received a warm welcome at a Black church in Philadelphia, indicating continued support from a crucial part of his voter base. Biden also participated in an event with union members in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a critical battleground state. Polls have shown a softening of support from Black voters, which could pose a significant challenge for his campaign.

This week is critical, as Democratic leaders emphasize the need for Biden to convince voters of his capability to serve another four-year term. While some Democratic leaders, like Chris Murphy and Adam Schiff, have suggested actions Biden should take, others within the party are already preparing for a possible change in candidates.

