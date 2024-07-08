NATO Summit: A Historic Gathering for the 75th Anniversary

The NATO summit, hosted by US President Joe Biden this week, aims to demonstrate strong support from America and its allies for Ukraine. Administration officials suggest significant announcements to boost military, political, and financial aid for the European nation.

The three-day summit, from July 9 to 11, will mark Sweden's first appearance as a new NATO member, following its official induction into the alliance in March, and celebrate NATO's 75th anniversary.

In advance of the summit, President Biden stressed the importance of US leadership. The summit also intends to send a powerful message to Russia and to reinforce the coalition's commitment to democratic values, amid increasing global tensions.

