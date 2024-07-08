Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Seeks Confidence Vote

Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, moved a confidence motion in the state assembly. The ruling JMM, Congress, and RJD expressed confidence in passing the motion, despite opposition from the BJP. Soren, previously jailed for money laundering, was recently reinstated. The political landscape has shifted with several MLAs switching parties.

Updated: 08-07-2024 11:52 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday initiated a confidence motion in the state assembly.

The assembly Speaker, Rabindra Nath Mahto, allocated one hour for a debate on the motion. Legislators from the ruling coalition comprising JMM, Congress, and RJD showed optimism about passing the floor test, while the BJP argued it wouldn't be straightforward.

Hemant Soren, also the JMM executive president, assumed office as the 13th chief minister on July 4, succeeding Champai Soren. This comes after Soren was released from jail following bail in a money laundering case linked to a land scam.

Leader of Opposition Amar Bauri criticized the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, claiming they failed to deliver on promises made over the last five years. Post-Lok Sabha elections, the strength of the JMM-led alliance stands at 45 MLAs in the 81-member House. The legislative count has seen a shift with resignations and party expulsions impacting both the ruling and opposition benches.

