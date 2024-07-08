Left Menu

Hungarian Prime Minister Visits China for Ukraine Peace Deal Talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing to discuss a potential Ukraine peace deal. Orban's visit follows discussions with Russia's Putin and Ukraine's Zelenskiy, sparking controversy in the EU. China and Hungary are negotiating trade agreements despite broader EU concerns over Chinese subsidies.

Viktor Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday to discuss a potential Ukraine peace deal, marking the third leg of Orban's self-described "peace mission". The visit follows recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

China has proposed a six-point peace plan with Brazil, promoting an international conference on the Ukraine conflict. Although Ukraine hopes for global support for its proposals, China's plan, endorsed by Russia, continues to influence the dialogue. Xi emphasized the need for direct dialogue and negotiations to resume between Ukraine and Russia.

Amid increasing EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, Hungary and China announced new trade agreements, including relaunching pork and poultry exports to China and securing significant Chinese investments in Hungary's electromobility sector. China hopes Hungary will play a pivotal role in stabilizing China-EU relations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

