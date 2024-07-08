Hungarian Prime Minister Visits China for Ukraine Peace Deal Talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday to discuss a potential Ukraine peace deal, marking the third leg of Orban's self-described "peace mission". The visit follows recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

China has proposed a six-point peace plan with Brazil, promoting an international conference on the Ukraine conflict. Although Ukraine hopes for global support for its proposals, China's plan, endorsed by Russia, continues to influence the dialogue. Xi emphasized the need for direct dialogue and negotiations to resume between Ukraine and Russia.

Amid increasing EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, Hungary and China announced new trade agreements, including relaunching pork and poultry exports to China and securing significant Chinese investments in Hungary's electromobility sector. China hopes Hungary will play a pivotal role in stabilizing China-EU relations.

