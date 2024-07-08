Left Menu

New Faces in Maharashtra Legislative Council Amid Heavy Rains

Two newly-elected members of the Maharashtra legislative council, Niranjan Davkhare and Jagannath Motiram Abhyankar, were sworn in on Monday. Kishor Darade, the third member, could not attend due to heavy rains. The oath was administered by Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe.

Updated: 08-07-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:38 IST
Two newly-elected members of the Maharashtra legislative council were sworn in on Monday, marking a significant event in the state's political landscape. However, Kishor Darade from the Nashik Teachers constituency was unable to attend the ceremony due to severe weather conditions.

Deputy Chairperson of the Council, Neelam Gorhe, administered the oath to Niranjan Davkhare of the BJP and Jagannath Motiram Abhyankar of the Shiv Sena (UBT). Davkhare secured his third term representing the Konkan Graduates constituency, while Abhyankar, a former bureaucrat, won from the Mumbai Teachers seat.

Despite the absence of Darade, heavy rains did not overshadow the significance of the swearing-in ceremony, which adds new dimensions to Maharashtra's legislative proceedings.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

