Political Battlelines Drawn in America’s 2026 Midterms

The midterm congressional elections for 2026 in America commenced as voters participated in Republican and Democratic primaries across Texas, North Carolina, and Arkansas. Notably, Texas offered critical insights into the strategies of both parties under the second term of President Donald Trump, setting the stage for November's general elections.

A major highlight was the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in Texas, where Representative Jasmine Crockett, known for her anti-Trump rhetoric, competed against state representative James Talarico, who preached moderation. Talarico eventually emerged victorious, symbolizing a potential shift in the Democratic approach to win back moderates and independents.

On the Republican side, the Senate primary was characterized by a fierce competition showing allegiance to Trump. Candidates Cornyn, Paxton, and Hunt each vied for Trump's nod, ultimately leading to a follow-up runoff. The ongoing Iran situation and redistricting also significantly impact these primaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)