Political Showdown Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Elections

In the lead-up to the West Bengal assembly elections, tensions have escalated as the main opposition party, the BJP, accuses the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of orchestrating violence and intimidation to maintain power.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya, during a press conference, alleged that BJP workers were attacked in several districts. Claims of a deteriorating law and order situation have triggered the early deployment of central forces.

TMC, meanwhile, dismisses these allegations, with state general secretary Kunal Ghosh accusing the BJP of attempting to incite unrest. Union minister Sukanta Majumdar has issued a warning of repercussions should their Poriborton Yatra face disruption.

