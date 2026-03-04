Left Menu

Air India Expands Flight Services Amid West Asia Tensions

Air India and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express announced additional flights to meet high demand amid West Asia tensions. New routes include Toronto, Frankfurt, and Paris. Akasa Air also reinstates select Middle East flights. Services are strategically assessed as airspace restrictions impact operations since February 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Air India has rolled out additional flights servicing key international hubs such as Toronto, Frankfurt, and Paris. Starting from March 5, the airline will provide three additional flights between Delhi and Toronto, as well as further connectivity to Frankfurt and Paris. Air India Express will maintain its operations to Muscat and bolster connectivity between Muscat, Delhi, and Mumbai.

These strategic expansions come as part of a broader initiative to cater to the soaring demand and ensure smoother travel itineraries for passengers amidst airspace restrictions. Meanwhile, Akasa Air confirmed a limited reinstatement of its services between Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, with full service expected to resume post-March 5, contingent on ongoing safety assessments.

The intensifying geopolitical developments in the region have compelled airlines to adapt rapidly to changing scenarios. Accordingly, Air India is committed to ongoing evaluations, promising additional flights beyond March 11 if conditions permit. Akasa Air noted that it is closely monitoring the situation for a possible revival of its flights to Doha, Kuwait, and Riyadh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

