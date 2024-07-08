Euro Zone Investor Morale Plummets, Breaking Eight-Month Streak
Investor morale in the euro zone fell sharply in July, ending an eight-month improvement streak. Sentix's index dropped to -7.3 points from 0.3 last month, against analysts' expectations of a zero-point drop. The decline is attributed to economic uncertainties in Europe and the U.S.
- Country:
- Germany
Investor morale in the euro zone has sharply declined in July, ending an eight-month streak of improvements, according to a survey released on Monday. Sentix's index fell to -7.3 points for July, compared to 0.3 in June, dashing expectations for a milder drop to 0.0.
The index on expectations also showed a decrease, falling from 10.0 in June to 1.5 in July, raising concerns among forecasters. Sentix stated that the European economic recovery has come to an abrupt halt.
Investors are worried about upcoming French and German state elections, as well as the U.S. presidential election. Germany, Europe's largest economy, also saw a morale drop, with its current situation index declining to -32.3 from -26.3 in June. The survey, which involved 1,140 investors, was conducted between July 4-6.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Women Rally Against Far-Right Ahead of French Elections
European Shares Steady Amid Mining Slump and French Elections
French Elections: Investor Jitters Amid Political Uncertainty
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise as Investors Eye U.S. Inflation Data and French Elections
European Markets Steady Ahead of Inflation Data and French Elections