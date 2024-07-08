Germany's Defence Funding Shortfall: Minister Pistorius Voices Concerns

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius voiced his frustration on Monday after his ministry received significantly less budget funding for 2025 than he had requested. He had aimed to boost annual defense spending by 6.7 billion euros ($7.25 billion).

Pistorius described the shortfall as 'annoying' but pledged to adapt and make the best of it. He expressed concerns over potential delays in critical initiatives sparked by the 'Zeitenwende' policy shift announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The coalition government's budget deal, struck on Friday, aims to keep defense spending above NATO's 2% of GDP. Despite additional funding plans, Germany's military top brass is anxious about needing immediate funds to be ready for potential Russian aggression by 2028.

