The Kremlin on Monday extended its congratulations to Iran for electing Masoud Pezeshkian as its new president. This development brings hope for the continuity of the positive partnership between Russia and Iran.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov underscored that Moscow's relationship with Tehran remains very positive across multiple sectors. The election of a moderate candidate is viewed as a hopeful sign for future cooperation.

