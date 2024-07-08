Kremlin Congratulates Iran on New Moderate President
The Kremlin has extended its congratulations to Iran following the election of Masoud Pezeshkian as president. Russia expressed hope that its positive relations with Tehran would continue under the new leadership. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the strong partnership between the countries in various spheres.
The Kremlin on Monday extended its congratulations to Iran for electing Masoud Pezeshkian as its new president. This development brings hope for the continuity of the positive partnership between Russia and Iran.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov underscored that Moscow's relationship with Tehran remains very positive across multiple sectors. The election of a moderate candidate is viewed as a hopeful sign for future cooperation.
