Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: Inspired by YS Rajasekhara Reddy's Legacy
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir drew inspiration from YS Rajasekhara Reddy's 2003 foot march across Andhra Pradesh. On Reddy's 75th birth anniversary, Gandhi praised Reddy's dedication to the people and expressed confidence in his daughter YS Sharmila's ability to continue his legacy.
In a heartfelt statement on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi revealed that his ambitious 4,000 km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was inspired by party veteran YS Rajasekhara Reddy's 2003 foot march across Andhra Pradesh.
Speaking in a video message commemorating the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister's 75th birth anniversary, Gandhi extolled Reddy's dedication, commitment, and leadership, which continue to influence him and many others.
'I personally learnt a lot from Rajasekhara Reddy ji. My 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, was inspired by his padyatra across Andhra Pradesh,' said Gandhi, recounting visuals of Reddy's determination in different weather conditions. Gandhi emphasized that elements of Reddy's approach were integrated into the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.'
Reddy's 2003 1,400-km padyatra helped the Congress clinch a victory against the Telugu Desam Party in the following year. Gandhi lamented Reddy's untimely demise and expressed confidence in YS Sharmila, Reddy's daughter, to continue his legacy of serving Andhra Pradesh.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Reddy, lauding his visionary leadership and enduring impact on Andhra Pradesh through his innovative schemes and initiatives.
