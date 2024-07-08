Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: Inspired by YS Rajasekhara Reddy's Legacy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir drew inspiration from YS Rajasekhara Reddy's 2003 foot march across Andhra Pradesh. On Reddy's 75th birth anniversary, Gandhi praised Reddy's dedication to the people and expressed confidence in his daughter YS Sharmila's ability to continue his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:50 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: Inspired by YS Rajasekhara Reddy's Legacy
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt statement on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi revealed that his ambitious 4,000 km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was inspired by party veteran YS Rajasekhara Reddy's 2003 foot march across Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking in a video message commemorating the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister's 75th birth anniversary, Gandhi extolled Reddy's dedication, commitment, and leadership, which continue to influence him and many others.

'I personally learnt a lot from Rajasekhara Reddy ji. My 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, was inspired by his padyatra across Andhra Pradesh,' said Gandhi, recounting visuals of Reddy's determination in different weather conditions. Gandhi emphasized that elements of Reddy's approach were integrated into the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.'

Reddy's 2003 1,400-km padyatra helped the Congress clinch a victory against the Telugu Desam Party in the following year. Gandhi lamented Reddy's untimely demise and expressed confidence in YS Sharmila, Reddy's daughter, to continue his legacy of serving Andhra Pradesh.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Reddy, lauding his visionary leadership and enduring impact on Andhra Pradesh through his innovative schemes and initiatives.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024