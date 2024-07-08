PM Modi's Historic Visit to Russia: Strengthening Ties and Expanding Horizons
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin, focusing on enhancing bilateral trade, economic ties, and scientific cooperation. This marks Modi's first trip to Russia since the Ukraine invasion, aiming to resolve trade imbalances and explore new areas of export. Both leaders will discuss multifaceted relations and global issues.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia will emphasize strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties with a keen focus on scientific and technological research. The Indian Ambassador to Russia expressed optimism about the tangible outcomes of the talks.
Modi's trip, scheduled from July 8 to 9, comes at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. The visit is significant as it marks Modi's first trip to Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The discussions will encompass a broad range of issues, including addressing trade imbalances, expanding the trade basket with new export areas such as agriculture and pharmaceuticals, and enhancing connectivity projects. Noteworthy is India's increasing import of discounted Russian crude oil, which has reached an all-time high of USD 65.70 billion in FY 2023-24.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Both sides working on series of outcome documents in connection with 22nd India-Russia Summit: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.
I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin: PM Modi on visit to Russia.
PM Modi and President Putin to Discuss Comprehensive Bilateral Ties at India-Russia Summit
Sri Lanka Denies Reports on Lifting Moratorium for Foreign Scientific Research Vessels