Emmanuel Macron Faces Political Turmoil After Hung Parliament

French President Emmanuel Macron has sought continued service from his prime minister amid challenging negotiations to form a government following a left-wing surge that resulted in a hung parliament. Dominated by the New Popular Front (NFP), Sunday's election defied expectations and hindered far-right ambitions.

The election outcome, with no single group winning a clear majority, signaled impending political turbulence ahead of the Paris Olympics, unsettling investors about France's economic management. Macron ally, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, resigned but was asked to remain to sustain stability.

Speculation continues over potential coalition formations, as the left may attempt to create a minority government or a broader coalition with centrists and other factions. Meanwhile, the NFP's fractured leadership and differing policy stances add layers of complexity to the ongoing political discourse.

