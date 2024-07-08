Emmanuel Macron Faces Political Turmoil After Hung Parliament
French President Emmanuel Macron has requested his prime minister to stay temporarily as France grapples with a hung parliament following a left-wing surge. The New Popular Front (NFP) emerged as the leading force, complicating government formation and casting uncertainty over France's stability and economic future.
French President Emmanuel Macron has sought continued service from his prime minister amid challenging negotiations to form a government following a left-wing surge that resulted in a hung parliament. Dominated by the New Popular Front (NFP), Sunday's election defied expectations and hindered far-right ambitions.
The election outcome, with no single group winning a clear majority, signaled impending political turbulence ahead of the Paris Olympics, unsettling investors about France's economic management. Macron ally, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, resigned but was asked to remain to sustain stability.
Speculation continues over potential coalition formations, as the left may attempt to create a minority government or a broader coalition with centrists and other factions. Meanwhile, the NFP's fractured leadership and differing policy stances add layers of complexity to the ongoing political discourse.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
French PM Gabriel Attal Urges Nation to Block Far-Right in Elections
Macron Retains Gabriel Attal as Prime Minister Amid Political Shifts
France Faces Political Turbulence: Hung Parliament and Left-Wing Surge
France Faces Political Instability After Unexpected Left-Wing Surge in Parliamentary Elections
French prime minister Gabriel Attal says he plans to resign after leftist coalition surges to lead in elections, reports AP.