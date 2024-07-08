Left Menu

Emmanuel Macron Faces Political Turmoil After Hung Parliament

French President Emmanuel Macron has requested his prime minister to stay temporarily as France grapples with a hung parliament following a left-wing surge. The New Popular Front (NFP) emerged as the leading force, complicating government formation and casting uncertainty over France's stability and economic future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:37 IST
Emmanuel Macron Faces Political Turmoil After Hung Parliament
Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has sought continued service from his prime minister amid challenging negotiations to form a government following a left-wing surge that resulted in a hung parliament. Dominated by the New Popular Front (NFP), Sunday's election defied expectations and hindered far-right ambitions.

The election outcome, with no single group winning a clear majority, signaled impending political turbulence ahead of the Paris Olympics, unsettling investors about France's economic management. Macron ally, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, resigned but was asked to remain to sustain stability.

Speculation continues over potential coalition formations, as the left may attempt to create a minority government or a broader coalition with centrists and other factions. Meanwhile, the NFP's fractured leadership and differing policy stances add layers of complexity to the ongoing political discourse.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024