Rahul Gandhi's Third Visit to Manipur: A Call for Relief

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, met with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday as part of his visit to the northeastern state.

Gandhi toured several relief camps, speaking with victims of ethnic violence who have been displaced and are currently living in these shelters.

Details of the roughly 45-minute-long meeting between Gandhi and Governor Uikey remain unavailable. This marks Gandhi's third trip to Manipur since ethnic strife erupted in May of last year. The violence has resulted in the deaths of over 200 people.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)