Rahul Gandhi's Third Visit to Manipur: A Call for Relief
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey during his third visit to the state. He visited relief camps, interacted with ethnic violence victims, and spent around 45 minutes discussing the situation with the governor. Over 200 lives have been claimed due to the violence.
08-07-2024
Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, met with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday as part of his visit to the northeastern state.
Gandhi toured several relief camps, speaking with victims of ethnic violence who have been displaced and are currently living in these shelters.
Details of the roughly 45-minute-long meeting between Gandhi and Governor Uikey remain unavailable. This marks Gandhi's third trip to Manipur since ethnic strife erupted in May of last year. The violence has resulted in the deaths of over 200 people.
