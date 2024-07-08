ECI Approves Voluntary Public Contributions for NCP-SP Amid Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has granted permission to the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) to receive voluntary contributions from the public for the forthcoming Maharashtra State Assembly Elections. This approval comes after the party approached the ECI to formalize their status and facilitate public fundraising.

In a communication dated July 8, 2024, the ECI authorized NCP-SP to 'accept any amount of contribution voluntarily offered to it by any person or company other than a government company' in accordance with Sections 29B and 29C of the Representation of People Act, 1951. A delegation of eight members led by NCP-SP working President Supriya Sule met with the Commission today at Nirvachan Sadan.

Section 29B allows any political party to receive any voluntary contributions, except from government companies. The NCP-SP, which retained the 'Tutari' (man-blowing trumpet) symbol following their split last year, has been gearing up for the elections. Sharad Pawar has urged party workers to prepare vigorously to regain power in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The NCP (SP) demonstrated its political influence as part of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) alliance during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, securing eight out of 48 seats in Maharashtra. The MVA alliance, which includes Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), collectively won 30 seats, while the opposition 'Mahayuti' alliance secured 17 seats.

