Biden Predicts American Rejection of Extremism Following France's Election

U.S. President Joe Biden stated that France's rejection of extremism in its recent election signals a similar path for American voters in November. Speaking to MSNBC, Biden expressed confidence that Democrats would also reject extremism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden has declared that the recent French elections, which saw a surge of left-wing voters rejecting extremism, is a precursor for American politics as well. He voiced this view during a telephone interview with MSNBC on Monday.

'France rejected extremism. Democrats will reject it here as well,' Biden asserted, drawing a parallel between the electoral sentiments in France and the impending U.S. elections in November.

Biden's commentary underscores the Democratic Party's strategy to combat extremism and rally voter support ahead of the upcoming elections.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

