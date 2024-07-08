Patriots for Europe: Le Pen's RN Joins New Far-Right Alliance
France's National Rally (RN) has joined the far-right alliance Patriots for Europe, spearheaded by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The alliance, consisting of various European nationalist parties, aims to challenge the centre-right EPP by opposing illegal immigration and advocating for more powers for member states. The group now holds 84 members.
With RN's 30 members, the Patriots now hold 84 seats. The alliance poses a significant challenge to the centre-right European People's Party (EPP). Key figures in the group include Jordan Bardella, Kinga Gál, and Roberto Vannacci.
