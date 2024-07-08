Left Menu

Patriots for Europe: Le Pen's RN Joins New Far-Right Alliance

France's National Rally (RN) has joined the far-right alliance Patriots for Europe, spearheaded by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The alliance, consisting of various European nationalist parties, aims to challenge the centre-right EPP by opposing illegal immigration and advocating for more powers for member states. The group now holds 84 members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:51 IST
Patriots for Europe: Le Pen's RN Joins New Far-Right Alliance

France's National Rally (RN) is now part of the European Parliament's third-largest alliance, Patriots for Europe, led by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the group confirmed on Monday.

The alliance aims to combat illegal immigration and shift more powers from Brussels back to member states. This move follows RN's setback in the French National Assembly elections where it finished third.

With RN's 30 members, the Patriots now hold 84 seats. The alliance poses a significant challenge to the centre-right European People's Party (EPP). Key figures in the group include Jordan Bardella, Kinga Gál, and Roberto Vannacci.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024