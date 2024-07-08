Patriots for Europe: Le Pen's RN Joins New Far-Right Alliance

France's National Rally (RN) is now part of the European Parliament's third-largest alliance, Patriots for Europe, led by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the group confirmed on Monday.

The alliance aims to combat illegal immigration and shift more powers from Brussels back to member states. This move follows RN's setback in the French National Assembly elections where it finished third.

With RN's 30 members, the Patriots now hold 84 seats. The alliance poses a significant challenge to the centre-right European People's Party (EPP). Key figures in the group include Jordan Bardella, Kinga Gál, and Roberto Vannacci.

