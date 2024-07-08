Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Manipur Visit Amid Political Tour Accusations

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Giriraj Singh on Monday criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for visiting Manipur, labeling him as "Yuvaraj." Singh questioned why Gandhi did not visit West Bengal during cases of atrocities against Hindu women and claimed Gandhi's visit could worsen Manipur's situation. He said, "Some people have become habitual of political touring, but the 'prince' was silent when Hindu women in Bengal were beaten on roads, that too according to the Sharia law. When the political situation is improving in Manipur, he has gone to deteriorate the situation of the state."

Singh also lashed out at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks of "Modi Ki Chinese Guarantee," asserting that it was Nehru Ji, not Modi Ji, who ceded Indian land to China. "33,000-34,000 sq. km land, which Nehru Ji had given, apart from it, Modi Ji hasn't let anybody take an inch of land. I urge Kharge Ji to not spread lies. It was Nehru Ji who deceived India and its land. He gave 34,000 sq. km of land to China and Congress should apologize for it," Singh stated, while thumping his chest.

Targeting Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Singh mocked their attempts to turn potential electoral defeat into victory, pointing to their poor performance in the last three Lok Sabha elections. He also addressed recent terror encounters in Jammu and Kashmir, suggesting Congress demoralized security forces. "During Congress rule, from Jammu and Kashmir to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar, there were terrorist attacks in the nation. But now, these terrorists stay hidden like rats. When they show up, they are sent to hell," Singh said.

On Rahul Gandhi's confidence in defeating the BJP in Gujarat, Singh pointed out that Congress hadn't won seats in several states. Earlier, Gandhi had reached Imphal to meet violence victims at relief camps. The Congress leader visited Jiribam Higher Secondary School and Sadbhavna Mandap relief camp in Manipur's Churachandpur district, expressing support for the victims. The Congress highlighted his unwavering commitment in a post on their microblogging site.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)