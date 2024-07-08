Left Menu

Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Manipur Visit Amid Political Tour Accusations

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his visit to Manipur, accusing him of neglecting issues in West Bengal and claiming his visits may worsen the situation. Singh also attacked Congress on multiple fronts, including past leadership, national security, and recent political statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:52 IST
Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Manipur Visit Amid Political Tour Accusations
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Giriraj Singh on Monday criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for visiting Manipur, labeling him as "Yuvaraj." Singh questioned why Gandhi did not visit West Bengal during cases of atrocities against Hindu women and claimed Gandhi's visit could worsen Manipur's situation. He said, "Some people have become habitual of political touring, but the 'prince' was silent when Hindu women in Bengal were beaten on roads, that too according to the Sharia law. When the political situation is improving in Manipur, he has gone to deteriorate the situation of the state."

Singh also lashed out at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks of "Modi Ki Chinese Guarantee," asserting that it was Nehru Ji, not Modi Ji, who ceded Indian land to China. "33,000-34,000 sq. km land, which Nehru Ji had given, apart from it, Modi Ji hasn't let anybody take an inch of land. I urge Kharge Ji to not spread lies. It was Nehru Ji who deceived India and its land. He gave 34,000 sq. km of land to China and Congress should apologize for it," Singh stated, while thumping his chest.

Targeting Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Singh mocked their attempts to turn potential electoral defeat into victory, pointing to their poor performance in the last three Lok Sabha elections. He also addressed recent terror encounters in Jammu and Kashmir, suggesting Congress demoralized security forces. "During Congress rule, from Jammu and Kashmir to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar, there were terrorist attacks in the nation. But now, these terrorists stay hidden like rats. When they show up, they are sent to hell," Singh said.

On Rahul Gandhi's confidence in defeating the BJP in Gujarat, Singh pointed out that Congress hadn't won seats in several states. Earlier, Gandhi had reached Imphal to meet violence victims at relief camps. The Congress leader visited Jiribam Higher Secondary School and Sadbhavna Mandap relief camp in Manipur's Churachandpur district, expressing support for the victims. The Congress highlighted his unwavering commitment in a post on their microblogging site.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024