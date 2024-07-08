Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Triumph and Upcoming Visit to Rae Bareli

Rahul Gandhi will visit Rae Bareli, his parliamentary constituency, this Tuesday. He is scheduled to meet party workers at the Bhuemau guest house. The visit follows his significant victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where he secured a win with a margin of over 3.90 lakh votes.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit his parliamentary constituency, Rae Bareli, on Tuesday, according to a party official.

Pankaj Tiwari, the district unit chief of Congress, announced that Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will arrive at the Bhuemau guest house at 10 am to meet with party workers.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi secured a decisive victory in the Rae Bareli seat, winning by a margin of over 3.90 lakh votes. Post-election, he convened a meeting with party members and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to discuss future strategies.

