Rahul Gandhi's Triumph and Upcoming Visit to Rae Bareli
Rahul Gandhi will visit Rae Bareli, his parliamentary constituency, this Tuesday. He is scheduled to meet party workers at the Bhuemau guest house. The visit follows his significant victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where he secured a win with a margin of over 3.90 lakh votes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit his parliamentary constituency, Rae Bareli, on Tuesday, according to a party official.
Pankaj Tiwari, the district unit chief of Congress, announced that Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will arrive at the Bhuemau guest house at 10 am to meet with party workers.
In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi secured a decisive victory in the Rae Bareli seat, winning by a margin of over 3.90 lakh votes. Post-election, he convened a meeting with party members and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to discuss future strategies.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pulisic & Balogun Lead U.S. to Victory in Copa America Opener
Christian Pulisic Stars in U.S. Victory Over Bolivia at Copa America
Chris Jordan Shines with Hat-Trick in T20 World Cup Victory
Pulisic Shines as U.S. Secures Victory Against Bolivia in Copa America Opener
Jessica Pegula's Thrilling Victory at Berlin Ladies Open