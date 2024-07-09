Left Menu

Moldova's Opposition Rally Behind Dismissed Prosecutor for Presidential Race

Moldova's largest opposition party, the Socialists, have nominated former prosecutor general Alexandr Stoianoglo to challenge pro-European incumbent Maia Sandu in October's presidential election. Despite supporting EU membership, Stoianoglo criticizes Sandu for using European integration as an electoral weapon. Sandu seeks a second term, coinciding with a referendum on EU accession.

Moldova's Socialists, the country's largest opposition party, have nominated dismissed prosecutor general Alexandr Stoianoglo as a 'unified opposition' candidate to challenge the pro-European incumbent, Maia Sandu, in October's presidential election.

Sandu, who has prioritized securing European Union membership, is seeking re-election alongside a referendum on joining the EU. While the Socialists back European integration, they accuse Sandu of using the referendum to bolster her re-election bid.

Various Moscow-leaning factions oppose the referendum in Moldova, one of Europe's poorest nations. Former prosecutor Stoianoglo, endorsed by the Socialists, declared his candidacy to address perceived injustices under Sandu's administration.

'The constitutional order is being violated every day by the authorities and various political scoundrels,' Stoianoglo claimed, adding that while he supports EU membership, he condemns its use as a political tool rather than a unifying force.

Sandu dismissed Stoianoglo last year for overstepping his authority and failing to combat entrenched corruption, allegations he denies. The European Court for Human Rights determined his dismissal violated due process principles.

Socialist Party leader Igor Dodon, a former president defeated by Sandu in 2020, described backing Stoianoglo as a 'test of political maturity.' Moldova's other major opposition faction, led by fugitive business magnate Ilan Shor, has not indicated if it will support Stoianoglo.

Opinion polls show Sandu leading, with 56% of voters favoring EU membership. Western nations have accused Russia of attempting to influence the election outcome and incite protests if a pro-Moscow candidate loses.

