Rising Democratic Calls for Biden to End Re-Election Bid

A growing number of Democrats in Congress are urging President Joe Biden to end his re-election bid following a lackluster debate performance against Donald Trump. Key figures, including Representatives Adam Smith, Lloyd Doggett, Raul Grijalva, Seth Moulton, Mike Quigley, and Angie Craig, have publicly called for Biden to step aside.

A growing number of Democrats in the U.S. Congress are calling on Democratic President Joe Biden to end his re-election bid following a lackluster debate performance against Republican rival Donald Trump. While some lawmakers support Biden's continued candidacy, others have openly called for him to not run again.

Representative Adam Smith shared his concerns in a closed-door meeting with House Democrats and reiterated them in a CNN interview, stating, "I think we need a different choice if we're going to be able to beat Donald Trump."

Similarly, Representative Lloyd Doggett from Texas, the first to publicly urge Biden to step down, noted Biden's trailing performance in polls behind Democratic senators and Donald Trump.

Representative Raul Grijalva also suggested it was time for Biden to end his campaign, expressing a need to look elsewhere while affirming he would still support Biden if he remains the candidate.

Massachusetts' Representative Seth Moulton praised Biden's service but recommended he step aside in favor of new leadership. Illinoisan Mike Quigley echoed the sentiment on MSNBC, emphasizing the risk of an "utter catastrophe" if Biden continues.

Finally, Representative Angie Craig, from a competitive district, called for Biden to step down after witnessing his debate performance and subsequent lack of a strong response.

