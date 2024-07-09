DBS CEO Predicts Benefit for China if Trump Wins

DBS Group CEO Piyush Gupta has speculated that a win for American presidential candidate Donald Trump could benefit China. According to Gupta, Trump would be open to making deals favorable to the Chinese economic landscape.

Speaking during the Reuters NEXT forum in Singapore, Gupta emphasized the potential for increased cooperation between the two economic giants if Trump secures the presidency.

