DBS CEO Predicts Benefit for China if Trump Wins

DBS Group CEO Piyush Gupta stated that if Donald Trump wins the American presidential election, he would likely be open to making deals that could benefit China. Gupta made these comments at the Reuters NEXT forum in Singapore. More details can be found on the Reuters NEXT news page.

Updated: 09-07-2024 08:08 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 08:08 IST
  • Singapore

DBS Group CEO Piyush Gupta has speculated that a win for American presidential candidate Donald Trump could benefit China. According to Gupta, Trump would be open to making deals favorable to the Chinese economic landscape.

Speaking during the Reuters NEXT forum in Singapore, Gupta emphasized the potential for increased cooperation between the two economic giants if Trump secures the presidency.

For more information, viewers can refer to the live broadcast on the World Stage via the Reuters NEXT news page.

