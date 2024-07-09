Left Menu

DBS Group CEO Predicts Trump's Diplomatic Flexibility Could Favor China

DBS Group CEO Piyush Gupta expressed that if Donald Trump wins the American presidential elections, he would be inclined to forming deals, which could be advantageous for China. Gupta made these comments at the Reuters NEXT forum in Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 08:27 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 08:27 IST
DBS Group CEO Piyush Gupta has indicated that a potential victory for Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. presidential elections might lead to a more deal-focused foreign policy, which could benefit China.

Gupta shared his insights during the Reuters NEXT forum held in Singapore. He suggested that Trump's business-minded approach to politics would facilitate negotiations that might align with Chinese interests.

The comments were made as part of a broader discussion at the Reuters NEXT event. For more details, the live broadcast is available on the Reuters NEXT news page.

