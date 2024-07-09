DBS Group CEO Predicts Trump's Diplomatic Flexibility Could Favor China

DBS Group CEO Piyush Gupta has indicated that a potential victory for Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. presidential elections might lead to a more deal-focused foreign policy, which could benefit China.

Gupta shared his insights during the Reuters NEXT forum held in Singapore. He suggested that Trump's business-minded approach to politics would facilitate negotiations that might align with Chinese interests.

The comments were made as part of a broader discussion at the Reuters NEXT event. For more details, the live broadcast is available on the Reuters NEXT news page.

