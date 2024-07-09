Jharkhand Chief Minister Faces New Controversy Amid Rising Popularity
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) claims BJP is conspiring against popular Chief Minister Hemant Soren. This accusation follows the Enforcement Directorate's Supreme Court appeal against Soren's bail in a money laundering case. The JMM contends that the BJP fears Soren's growing influence as assembly elections loom.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a conspiracy against Chief Minister Hemant Soren, citing fears over his increasing popularity.
This accusation emerged following the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) decision to challenge the Jharkhand High Court's order that granted bail to Soren in a money laundering case connected to an alleged land scam. JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey pointed out that the high court found no substantial evidence against Soren.
Pandey also suggested that the ED's actions were influenced by the BJP as assembly elections approach. Soren, who resigned as CM before his ED arrest on January 31, recently regained his position, winning a trust vote shortly thereafter. The assembly elections in Jharkhand are scheduled for later this year.
