Recalling Nehru's Role in Austria's Sovereignty

The Congress highlighted Jawaharlal Nehru's pivotal role in Austria's emergence as a sovereign state in the 1950s. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Austria visit, the Congress reminded that Nehru's diplomacy remains crucial, despite Modi's criticism. Nehru's contributions were also praised by Austrian Chancellor Bruno Kreisky.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 09:50 IST
Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Congress underscored Jawaharlal Nehru's instrumental role in the early 1950s in establishing Austria as a sovereign and neutral state. This comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Austria.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh noted that Austria became fully established as a republic on October 26, 1955. According to Ramesh, one of the key figures in this process was Nehru, whom he described as someone 'Mr. Modi loves to hate and defame.'

Ramesh referenced Austrian academic Dr. Hans Kochler's writings on Nehru's influence and cited Bruno Kreisky, Austria's Chancellor from 1970 to 1983, who lauded Nehru's contributions. Kreisky had described Nehru as one of the most influential figures of the 20th century.

Ramesh also commented on present-day 'Nehruphobia' among Indian leaders and encouraged a revisit of Nehru's diplomatic legacy.

Following engagements in Russia, Modi's visit will mark the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in over 40 years.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

