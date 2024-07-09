Trump Rallies in Florida Amidst Democratic Dilemma Over Biden's Reelection

Former President Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail, rallying voters Tuesday in his home state at his premier golf resort. The celebratory mood contrasts sharply with the Democrats' growing concerns over President Joe Biden's reelection chances.

Trump is approaching the deadline to announce his running mate but seems unhurried, as much of the focus remains on Biden's ability to govern for another term. Some Democrats are urging Biden to step down following his lackluster debate performance.

Trump, criticized for making false statements during the debate, asserts he's stronger than Biden, who struggled to articulate during the June 27 event. Monday, Trump told Fox News's Sean Hannity that Biden might stay in the race but would feel pressured to step aside.

At the rally in Doral, Trump will underscore his support in a GOP-favoring Florida. He'll be joined by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio among other state politicians. Kevin Cabrera, a Miami-Dade County commissioner and former Trump campaign director, anticipates an "overwhelming show of unity."

Trump will critique Biden's immigration and economic policies, highlighting issues facing Florida due to illegal immigration. While some Democrats grapple with their leadership crisis, Trump delays his VP announcement, possibly to capitalize on their disarray.

Biden, speaking on MSNBC, criticized Trump for his inactivity since the debate, suggesting he's been "riding around in his golf cart."

