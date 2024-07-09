Left Menu

Paris Prosecutor Investigates Marine Le Pen's 2022 Campaign Finances

The Paris prosecutor's office has launched a preliminary investigation into the suspected illegal financing of Marine Le Pen's 2022 presidential campaign. The probe follows a 2023 report by the National Commission on Campaign Accounts and Political Financing, scrutinizing possible embezzlement, forgery, and fraud. Le Pen has denied any wrongdoing.

Paris | Updated: 09-07-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 16:49 IST
The Paris prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday that it has initiated a preliminary investigation into the suspected illegal financing of Marine Le Pen's 2022 presidential campaign. Le Pen, a far-right National Rally (RN) leader, lost the election to Emmanuel Macron.

The investigation, launched on July 2, stems from a 2023 report by the National Commission on Campaign Accounts and Political Financing (CNCCFP). This body supervises the financial integrity of candidates' campaign expenses and funding. The probe will explore allegations including embezzlement, forgery, and fraud, as well as claims that a candidate accepted an unlawful loan.

Le Pen and her party have consistently denied any wrongdoing related to campaign financing. The National Rally could not be immediately reached for comment.

