Pardeep Chhabra's Demise Leaves a Void in Chandigarh Politics

AAP senior leader and former Chandigarh mayor, Pardeep Chhabra, passed away at 65. Survived by his wife and two daughters, he was being treated for jaundice. Known for his significant role in politics, leaders like Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal expressed their condolences.

Chandigarh | Updated: 09-07-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 17:37 IST
Pardeep Chhabra's Demise Leaves a Void in Chandigarh Politics
AAP senior leader and former Chandigarh mayor Pardeep Chhabra passed away on Tuesday, as confirmed by his nephew Puneet Chhabra.

At 65, Chhabra is survived by his wife and two daughters. His nephew revealed that Chhabra had been undergoing treatment for jaundice and had complained of ill health in the morning. Despite efforts to transport him to PGIMER via ambulance, he did not survive.

Chhabra, who served as AAP's Chandigarh co-in-charge and chairman of the Punjab Large Industrial Development Board, joined the party in August 2021 after leaving the Congress. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal expressed their grief and heartfelt condolences, highlighting Chhabra's significant impact on Chandigarh's social and political life.

