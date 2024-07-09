Narendra Modi Receives Russia's Prestigious Order of St. Andrew the Apostle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was officially conferred the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' award by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. The award recognizes Modi's exceptional services in promoting bilateral ties between India and Russia.

Following the ceremony, Modi took to social media platform X to express his gratitude, saying, 'Honoured to receive the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle. I dedicate it to the people of India.'

The Order of St Andrew the Apostle, established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great to honor Saint Andrew, the first apostle of Jesus and patron saint of Russia, is the highest state decoration of Russia.

