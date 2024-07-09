Haryana BJP Appoints New State President Amid Optimism for Third Term

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday congratulated his party MLA Mohan Lal Badoli on his appointment as the BJP's state unit president, expressing confidence that the party would secure a third term in power.

Badoli, aged 61 and the sitting MLA from Rai Assembly in Sonipat, took over the state president role, succeeding Chief Minister Saini, who retained the position until now.

Earlier this year, Saini replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the Chief Minister of Haryana, while Khattar took on the role of a Union Minister. Despite a recent Lok Sabha poll loss to Congress's Satpal Brahamchari in Sonipat, Badoli steps into his new leadership role with firm backing from party members.

With assembly elections in Haryana approaching, BJP leaders like newly-appointed state affairs in-charge Satish Poonia also extended their congratulations, voicing their belief in BJP's potential to win by a large majority. In a show of solidarity, Saini and Poonia took to social media to share their full confidence in Badoli's leadership, affirming hopes for a victorious outcome in the upcoming elections.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)