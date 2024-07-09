Left Menu

Haryana BJP Appoints New State President Amid Optimism for Third Term

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini congratulated MLA Mohan Lal Badoli on his appointment as BJP's state unit president. Badoli, an MLA from Rai Assembly in Sonipat, replaces Saini. Badoli's appointment comes ahead of assembly elections, with BJP aiming to return to power for a third term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:54 IST
Haryana BJP Appoints New State President Amid Optimism for Third Term
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday congratulated his party MLA Mohan Lal Badoli on his appointment as the BJP's state unit president, expressing confidence that the party would secure a third term in power.

Badoli, aged 61 and the sitting MLA from Rai Assembly in Sonipat, took over the state president role, succeeding Chief Minister Saini, who retained the position until now.

Earlier this year, Saini replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the Chief Minister of Haryana, while Khattar took on the role of a Union Minister. Despite a recent Lok Sabha poll loss to Congress's Satpal Brahamchari in Sonipat, Badoli steps into his new leadership role with firm backing from party members.

With assembly elections in Haryana approaching, BJP leaders like newly-appointed state affairs in-charge Satish Poonia also extended their congratulations, voicing their belief in BJP's potential to win by a large majority. In a show of solidarity, Saini and Poonia took to social media to share their full confidence in Badoli's leadership, affirming hopes for a victorious outcome in the upcoming elections.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024