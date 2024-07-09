Biden Hosts NATO Summit Amid Election Concerns and Global Tensions

President Joe Biden is set to welcome NATO leaders in Washington on Tuesday for an annual summit. At 81, Biden is using this platform to reinforce his leadership capabilities amid domestic and international concerns. The President aims to convince both his U.S. audience and global allies of his ability to lead as he races against Republican candidate Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

Biden has prioritized rebuilding alliances that were strained under Trump's 'America First' approach. Who wins in November could profoundly impact NATO's future and its relations with Europe. Trump has indicated that he may not defend NATO members failing to meet defense spending targets and has also questioned the aid to Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

In his speech set for 5 p.m. Eastern time, Biden will emphasize his administration's success in strengthening NATO under U.S. leadership. His aides argue this means a safer America with stronger global alliances and fewer conflicts. The discussions will largely revolve around military and financial aid for Ukraine and potential NATO membership for Kyiv.

