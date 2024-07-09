Nishad Party Stakes Claim on Two Key Seats in Uttar Pradesh By-Elections

The Nishad Party, part of the BJP-led NDA, has announced its claim on two seats in the upcoming by-elections for 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to reporters, Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad confirmed their interest in the Katehari and Majhawan seats.

'In the elections to be held for 10 assembly seats in the state, two seats are ours. Katehari and Majhawan have been our seats,' said Nishad. The party plans to contest these seats along with the BJP and other allies, with aspirations to win both. In the 2022 assembly elections, Vinod Bind won the Majhawan seat, but it became vacant after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bhadohi as a BJP candidate.

Similarly, the Katehari seat was held by Lalji Verma of the Samajwadi Party, who has now moved to the Lok Sabha from Ambedkar Nagar, leading to the vacancy. By-elections will be held in Karhal, Milkipur, Katehari, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Meerapur, Phulpur, Majhawan, and Sisamau, though the schedule is yet to be announced. The Sisamau seat is also vacant following the disqualification and jailing of SP MLA Irfan Solanki. Other seats will see by-elections as their respective MLAs have joined the Lok Sabha.

