Judge Pauline Newman Loses Bid to Return to U.S. Appellate Court

In a significant legal decision on Tuesday, 97-year-old Judge Pauline Newman lost her lawsuit aiming to return to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Newman was suspended last year due to allegations of cognitive and physical impairment linked to her age.

U.S. District Judge Christopher "Casey" Cooper ruled against Newman's claims that her suspension violated her constitutional rights. Newman's attorney, Greg Dolin, stated to Reuters that an appeal is forthcoming. The Federal Circuit's spokesperson declined to comment on the ruling.

Chief Judge Kimberly Moore highlighted Newman's cognitive and physical impairments and her non-cooperation with mental health inquiries. Appointed by President Reagan in 1984, Newman is respected in patent law. Her suspension has sparked a rare public debate about judicial fitness, coinciding with broader national conversations on the issue.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)