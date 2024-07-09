Left Menu

Judge Pauline Newman Loses Bid to Return to U.S. Appellate Court

Judge Pauline Newman, a 97-year-old suspended from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, lost her lawsuit to return to work. A U.S. District Judge ruled the Judicial Conduct and Disability Act did not violate her constitutional rights. Newman plans to appeal the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:32 IST
Judge Pauline Newman Loses Bid to Return to U.S. Appellate Court

In a significant legal decision on Tuesday, 97-year-old Judge Pauline Newman lost her lawsuit aiming to return to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Newman was suspended last year due to allegations of cognitive and physical impairment linked to her age.

U.S. District Judge Christopher "Casey" Cooper ruled against Newman's claims that her suspension violated her constitutional rights. Newman's attorney, Greg Dolin, stated to Reuters that an appeal is forthcoming. The Federal Circuit's spokesperson declined to comment on the ruling.

Chief Judge Kimberly Moore highlighted Newman's cognitive and physical impairments and her non-cooperation with mental health inquiries. Appointed by President Reagan in 1984, Newman is respected in patent law. Her suspension has sparked a rare public debate about judicial fitness, coinciding with broader national conversations on the issue.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024