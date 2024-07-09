Rajasthan Congress Pushes for Inclusive Representation and Accountability

In an assertive move, Tikaram Jully, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan, has called upon Congress MLAs to forcefully highlight issues of public interest and marginalized communities during the forthcoming Assembly session.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari of Rajasthan is set to present the state budget on Wednesday. At the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, Jully appreciated the party leadership for assigning this key role to a Dalit representative.

Jully stressed the need for unity among Congress MLAs and revealed plans to establish a shadow cabinet to hold the BJP government to account. Senior party figures including Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sachin Pilot, and Govind Singh Dotasra participated in the meeting. Moreover, the Congress chief raised concerns about alleged spying by assistants to state ministers and questioned the pending resignation of Kirori Meena.

