Rajasthan Congress Pushes for Inclusive Representation and Accountability

Tikaram Jully, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan's Assembly, urged Congress MLAs to address public interests and marginalized groups' concerns. Deputy CM Diya Kumari will present the state budget. The Congress is forming a shadow cabinet to hold the BJP accountable. Controversies around ministerial resignations and spying allegations were also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:35 IST
Tikaram Jully
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive move, Tikaram Jully, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan, has called upon Congress MLAs to forcefully highlight issues of public interest and marginalized communities during the forthcoming Assembly session.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari of Rajasthan is set to present the state budget on Wednesday. At the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, Jully appreciated the party leadership for assigning this key role to a Dalit representative.

Jully stressed the need for unity among Congress MLAs and revealed plans to establish a shadow cabinet to hold the BJP government to account. Senior party figures including Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sachin Pilot, and Govind Singh Dotasra participated in the meeting. Moreover, the Congress chief raised concerns about alleged spying by assistants to state ministers and questioned the pending resignation of Kirori Meena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

