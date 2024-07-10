Left Menu

Russia's Unwavering Preference for Trump in 2024 Election

A U.S. intelligence official indicated that Russia continues to favor Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, consistent with previous elections. No shifts in preference were observed despite U.S. foreign policies. However, Russia has been spotted trying to influence voter groups and discredit politicians. China shows no intention of involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 00:28 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 00:28 IST
A U.S. intelligence official announced that Russia remains inclined towards Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, mirroring previous preferences seen in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

The official, speaking on U.S. election security, underscored that no significant change has been noted in Russia's stance, despite America's role in issues like Ukraine and broader policies towards Russia.

While no plans to undermine the 2024 election process have been detected, Russia has begun influencing some voter groups and targeting specific politicians. The official also stated that China has shown no intent to affect the election results.

