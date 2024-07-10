Russia's Unwavering Preference for Trump in 2024 Election

A U.S. intelligence official announced that Russia remains inclined towards Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, mirroring previous preferences seen in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

The official, speaking on U.S. election security, underscored that no significant change has been noted in Russia's stance, despite America's role in issues like Ukraine and broader policies towards Russia.

While no plans to undermine the 2024 election process have been detected, Russia has begun influencing some voter groups and targeting specific politicians. The official also stated that China has shown no intent to affect the election results.

