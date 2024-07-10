The U.S. has not observed a shift in Russia's preference in the upcoming presidential election, with Moscow again favoring Republican Donald Trump, according to a U.S. intelligence official. The official, while briefing on election security, did not name Trump directly but indicated that Russian influence operations continue as in previous elections.

During past elections, Russia's influence campaigns aimed to aid Trump's victories over Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020. 'We have not observed a shift in Russia's preferences for the presidential race from past elections,' confirmed the ODNI official, reflecting ongoing tensions over U.S. policy towards Ukraine and Russia.

The Trump campaign countered, labeling Biden weak on Russia, evident from Russia's actions in Ukraine. 'Russia and America's adversaries were deterred during Trump's tenure,' said Karoline Leavitt, Trump's press secretary.

Trump, critical of the substantial U.S. military support for Ukraine, proposed ending aid unless Ukraine initiates talks with Russia. His stance on NATO suggests encouragement for Russian actions against non-complying alliance members. ODNI's anonymous official highlighted Russia's comprehensive strategy to influence the elections, targeting the presidential race, Congress, and public opinion through familiar tactics such as social media campaigns.

Despite Russia's attempts to swing voter sentiments in battleground states and undermine U.S. support for Ukraine, there are no signs of efforts to disrupt the November elections. A new ODNI assessment designated Russia as the primary electoral threat, with China posing less immediate concern. Beijing's current focus lies on expanding its data collection capabilities through social media, although it hesitates to influence the presidential race overtly.

