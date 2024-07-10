Left Menu

Senator Michael Bennet Questions Biden's Electability in 2024

Democratic Senator Michael Bennet from Colorado expressed doubts on CNN about President Joe Biden's ability to win against former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. While Bennet did not directly urge Biden to step down, he emphasized that this is a discussion worth having within the Democratic party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2024 06:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 06:46 IST
Democratic U.S. Senator Michael Bennet from Colorado expressed concerns on CNN about President Joe Biden's viability against former President Donald Trump in the upcoming November 2024 elections. During the interview, Bennet stated that the Democratic party needs to engage in discussions about Biden's candidacy.

Although Bennet stopped short of directly urging Biden to withdraw, he indicated that it is an issue that deserves serious consideration by the president himself.

