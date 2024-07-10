Senator Michael Bennet Questions Biden's Electability in 2024

Democratic U.S. Senator Michael Bennet from Colorado expressed concerns on CNN about President Joe Biden's viability against former President Donald Trump in the upcoming November 2024 elections. During the interview, Bennet stated that the Democratic party needs to engage in discussions about Biden's candidacy.

Although Bennet stopped short of directly urging Biden to withdraw, he indicated that it is an issue that deserves serious consideration by the president himself.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)