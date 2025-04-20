Left Menu

Hong Kong's Democratic Party Faces Imminent Disbandment Amid Crackdown

Hong Kong's Democratic Party, a crucial pro-democracy group for over three decades, is on the brink of disbandment following pressure from Chinese authorities. Key members reveal that Beijing has issued warnings to shut down. The move signals an intensified crackdown on the city's political freedoms.

Faced with mounting pressure from Beijing, Hong Kong's Democratic Party, a cornerstone of the city's pro-democracy movement, has begun proceedings to dissolve after more than 30 years in operation. Senior party figures disclosed that explicit warnings from Chinese officials emphasized dire consequences should the party continue to exist.

Yeung Sum, the party's former chairman, stated that the threat from Beijing was unambiguous: either disband voluntarily or face potential repercussions. Former legislator Fred Li corroborated this account, revealing conversations with Chinese officials about the party's future, timed conspicuously before upcoming elections.

Democratic Party leader Lo Kin-hei announced that a majority of party members have decided to transfer authority to a special committee to oversee the disbandment process, marking an end of an era for Hong Kong's political landscape. The party, established before the 1997 handover, played a vital role in advocating for universal suffrage and various social causes during its active years.

