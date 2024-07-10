Left Menu

U.S. Pledges Support for Taiwan Amid Rising Chinese Military Threats

The United States' new top envoy to Taiwan, Raymond Greene, has pledged robust support for Taiwan's self-defense capabilities against mounting Chinese military threats. This commitment was affirmed during Greene's meeting with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. The U.S. has recently approved significant arms sales to Taiwan amid escalating tensions with China.

Updated: 10-07-2024
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Raymond Greene, the United States' new top envoy to Taiwan, has promised that Washington will assist the self-ruled island in defending itself as China intensifies its military threats.

Greene, who started his role as director of the American Institute in Taiwan this week, met with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te on Wednesday. He affirmed, "First of all, and the most important thing, the U.S. will strongly support Taiwan's self-defense capabilities. We both have common and long-term interests in peace and stability over the Taiwan Strait."

During the meeting, Lai noted Taiwan's commitment to maintaining the status quo with Beijing, which claims the island of 23 million people as its own territory. The U.S., although not officially recognizing Taiwan as a country, remains its main partner and is legally bound to provide defensive means. This month, the U.S. State Department approved the sale of $360 million worth of missiles and drones to Taiwan. In April, the House of Representatives passed an $8 billion military aid package for Taiwan. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Defense Ministry reported detecting Chinese military jets conducting drills near the island.

