Bihar 2025 Assembly Polls to Feature Nitish Kumar as JDU's Flag-Bearer, Says Sanjay Kumar Jha

Sanjay Kumar Jha, the newly appointed working president of Janata Dal-United (JDU), has confirmed that the 2025 Bihar assembly polls will be contested under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Speaking to ANI, Jha emphasized, "Nitishji is completely healthy. He managed the whole Lok Sabha election campaigns successfully. We will contest the Bihar assembly polls under his leadership."

Jha also underscored Nitish Kumar's resilience, stating, "Whenever it feels that the downfall of CM Nitish Kumar has begun, he will surprise you with his excellent comeback. The Lok Sabha polls were a message that people still have faith in Nitish Kumarji." Kumar, who realigned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in January, secured 12 seats in the Bihar Lok Sabha polls, reinforcing his status as a 'kingmaker'.

Sanjay Kumar Jha criticized the opposition for not addressing Bihar's demand for special status during their tenure from 2004 to 2014. He insisted, "The opposition, when in power under the Manmohan Singh government, did not raise the issue of special status for Bihar. However, CM Nitish Kumar has consistently advocated for it. We demand that Bihar be given special status or a special package to ensure its development."

Responding to RJD Chief Lalu Yadav's speculation about the collapse of the Modi-led NDA government, Jha said, "Laluji says a lot of things. Before the Lok Sabha polls, he claimed the Modi government would not retain power, but it did, with a huge majority. The people of Bihar have given a befitting reply to them." Jha assured that the NDA government would continue under PM Modi's leadership for the next five years.

Jha also addressed the issue of caste census, claiming that public trust favors CM Nitish Kumar over former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. He concluded, "The issue of caste census arose with Nitish Kumarji championing it. The BJP also supports it." The opposition INDIA bloc has been advocating for a nationwide caste census to promote economic justice.

