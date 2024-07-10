Left Menu

President Joe Biden Rallies Labor Leaders Amid Concerns Over 2024 Bid

U.S. President Joe Biden returns to the campaign trail, addressing key labor leaders as some Democrats urge him not to run again. Concerns over Biden's health and electability against Republican Donald Trump feature prominently. Biden aims to solidify his support base and tackle public defections within the Democratic Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 14:33 IST
President Joe Biden Rallies Labor Leaders Amid Concerns Over 2024 Bid
Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday, addressing the key constituency of labor leaders even as some Democrats continue to urge him not to run again.

For the past 13 days, the 81-year-old Biden has been working to stem defections from Democratic lawmakers, donors, and allies worried he might lose to Republican Donald Trump, 78, after his stumbling performance at the June 27 debate. Biden joined the AFL-CIO's executive council meeting in Washington to take questions from leaders of major U.S. labor unions and discuss their 'shared commitment to defeating Donald Trump this November,' according to the Biden campaign.

Labor votes were crucial to Biden's victory over Trump in competitive states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Nevada in 2020. Democrats in Congress remain divided over whether to support Biden or urge him to step aside due to ongoing questions about his health and capabilities. Although public defections are still a minority within the 213 Democratic-aligned House members, party leadership continues to back Biden.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024