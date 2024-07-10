President Joe Biden Rallies Labor Leaders Amid Concerns Over 2024 Bid

U.S. President Joe Biden returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday, addressing the key constituency of labor leaders even as some Democrats continue to urge him not to run again.

For the past 13 days, the 81-year-old Biden has been working to stem defections from Democratic lawmakers, donors, and allies worried he might lose to Republican Donald Trump, 78, after his stumbling performance at the June 27 debate. Biden joined the AFL-CIO's executive council meeting in Washington to take questions from leaders of major U.S. labor unions and discuss their 'shared commitment to defeating Donald Trump this November,' according to the Biden campaign.

Labor votes were crucial to Biden's victory over Trump in competitive states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Nevada in 2020. Democrats in Congress remain divided over whether to support Biden or urge him to step aside due to ongoing questions about his health and capabilities. Although public defections are still a minority within the 213 Democratic-aligned House members, party leadership continues to back Biden.

