Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Sacks Party Deputy Leader Amid BMW Hit-and-Run Controversy

In response to severe criticism, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has removed Rajesh Shah from his position as Shiv Sena's deputy leader. This follows allegations that Shah's son, Mihir Shah, was involved in a fatal BMW hit-and-run incident in Mumbai. Shah remains a member of the Shiv Sena.

Amid mounting criticism, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, on Wednesday sacked Rajesh Shah, whose son Mihir Shah was allegedly involved in the BMW hit-and-run, as the party's deputy leader.

A one-line notice by Shiv Sena secretary Sanjay More said Rajesh Shah has been relieved from the post of the party's deputy leader.

Shah, however, continues to be a member of the Shiv Sena.

The opposition has heavily criticised the Sena over the incident that claimed a woman's life. A BMW car driven by Mihir Shah allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler in the Worli area of south-central Mumbai on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries, police have said.

Police had said that Shah, a Sena politician from the adjoining Palghar district, actively ensured Mihir's escape after the car crash. He is currently out on bail.

Chilling details of the accident emerged in CCTV footage produced by police in the court on Monday.

The footage shows Kaveri Nakhwa being dragged by the BMW for 1.5 kilometres before the car stopped. Mihir and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat pulled the woman off the bonnet, placed her on the road, and swapped seats. While reversing the car, Bidawat ran over the victim before fleeing. Mihir Shah was arrested on Tuesday. A Mumbai court has extended till July 11 the police custody of Bidawat in the case.

