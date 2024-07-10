High Stakes in Jalandhar West Bypoll: AAP, Congress, BJP Face Off

A voter turnout of 34.40 per cent was recorded till 1 pm in the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll in Punjab on Wednesday.

The seat is witnessing an intense multi-cornered contest, with major political parties—such as the ruling AAP, Congress, and BJP—competing to outdo each other.

Amid tight security arrangements, polling began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, officials said. Votes will be counted on July 13.

A total of fifteen candidates are in the fray. Congress candidate Surinder Kaur criticized the AAP government, claiming people are fed up and will deliver a blow in the bypoll. AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat expressed confidence in his party's victory. At numerous stations, plants were handed to voters who participated.

The number of eligible voters stands at 1,71,963, including 874 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) for whom necessary arrangements like wheelchairs and pick-and-drop facilities have been made.

181 polling stations have been set up. The seat fell vacant after Sheetal Angural resigned from AAP and joined BJP in March.

With SAD's internal conflicts leading to withdrawal of support for their candidate, they are now backing BSP's Binder Kumar.

The bypoll is seen as a significant test for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after AAP's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Stakes are also high for Congress and BJP, both striving to demonstrate their strength.

